StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $4.78 on Friday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50.
The LGL Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.