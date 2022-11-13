Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Up 6.9 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globus Medical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $197,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.