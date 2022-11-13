Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of IDN opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

