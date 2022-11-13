Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
