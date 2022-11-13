StockNews.com Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to “Sell”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

