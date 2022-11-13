Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGTC. HC Wainwright cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105,681 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

