Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGTC. HC Wainwright cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
