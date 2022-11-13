Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ AMPH opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.