Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

