StockNews.com Downgrades Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Hold

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.45.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 22.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 21.79 and a 200-day moving average of 21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.24 by 0.08. The company had revenue of 1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.18 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total value of 468,828.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total transaction of 746,692.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 1,168,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

