Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aeterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

