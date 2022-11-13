ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACAD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.16.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.60. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 788,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

