Analysts Issue Forecasts for SP Plus Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

SP Plus Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

SP opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $690.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.