FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cassava Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.93) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.66). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAVA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Univest Sec increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 7.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $37.60 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.07.

In other Cassava Sciences news, insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Richard Barry bought 36,159 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $860,222.61. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,722.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Kupiec acquired 2,500 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $548,000. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 81.0% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $142,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.