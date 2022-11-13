Cormark Comments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

INE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.85.

Shares of INE opened at C$16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -171.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

