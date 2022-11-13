FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Cut by Analyst

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($2.01). The firm had revenue of C$251.69 million for the quarter.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

