FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$213.99 million during the quarter.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CG stock opened at C$7.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.81. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Centerra Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.34%.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Read More
