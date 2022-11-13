Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cardinal Energy Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cardinal Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CJ. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$8.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$3.65 and a one year high of C$9.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

