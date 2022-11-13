FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.30.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$17.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.01. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

