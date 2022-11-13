SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STKL. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.35 on Friday. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.18.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $288,223.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,638 shares of company stock worth $884,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SunOpta by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 44.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SunOpta by 20.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

