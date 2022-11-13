Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Dexterra Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Dexterra Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.50 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.13 and a 52-week high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.87. The firm has a market cap of C$358.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

