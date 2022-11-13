B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stereotaxis in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Stereotaxis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

STXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Stereotaxis Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of STXS stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 428,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 110,595 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 100,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 76,709 shares during the period. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

