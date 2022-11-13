Analysts Issue Forecasts for Finning International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Finning International in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTT. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.22.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$32.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.85. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$23.46 and a twelve month high of C$40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.79%.

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson purchased 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,741.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,265.50. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,741.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,265.50. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$25,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,184.82.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

