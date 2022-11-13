Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($8.67) Per Share

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.67) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.72). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.79) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $35.61 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after acquiring an additional 818,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $17,419,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 64.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 422,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

