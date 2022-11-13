Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($8.92) Per Share

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($8.92) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.85). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($10.31) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.57.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 422,868 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,191,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,419,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.