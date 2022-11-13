FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.37) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.63). The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 165.2% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 296,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

