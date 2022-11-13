Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.45, but opened at $37.18. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Ryan Specialty shares last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 17,991 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYAN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,273,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,368,000 after acquiring an additional 71,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 539,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 52.62% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

