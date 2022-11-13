Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Price Up 8.7% After Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) shares rose 8.7% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $47.38 and last traded at $47.18. Approximately 1,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 362,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

SLVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

