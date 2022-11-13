Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.59, but opened at $66.43. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 3,855 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRUS. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $641.09 million, a P/E ratio of -822.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.10.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

