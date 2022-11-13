Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.00. The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 393,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $545.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
