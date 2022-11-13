Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.00. The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 393,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $545.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

