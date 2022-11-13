Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $109.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.75, but opened at $82.09. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Duolingo shares last traded at $74.72, with a volume of 7,962 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $71,587.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,619.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $71,587.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,619.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 763 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $81,160.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,865,811.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,267 shares of company stock worth $3,542,658. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.61 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

