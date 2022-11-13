Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $125.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as high as $112.15 and last traded at $111.10, with a volume of 118210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.24.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

