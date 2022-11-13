Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $23.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 8,735 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 4.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 52.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 35.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $59.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

