Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.69. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sharecare shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 25,312 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHCR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharecare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sharecare by 389.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sharecare by 268.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 137,700 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Sharecare by 113.9% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,465,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in Sharecare by 93.2% during the third quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 1,305,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $592.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -0.26.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

