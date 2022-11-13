Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $206.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $186.76 and last traded at $186.32, with a volume of 91999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.30.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 2.8 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $360.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

