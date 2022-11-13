Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.63. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Matterport shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 163,357 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTTR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $4,040,658.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,562,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,503,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 799,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 480,373 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 93,945 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 17,099.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 31,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

