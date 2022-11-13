Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Agiliti traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 2590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Agiliti by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Agiliti by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Price Performance

About Agiliti

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

