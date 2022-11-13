F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $144.74, but opened at $139.20. F5 shares last traded at $145.73, with a volume of 2,872 shares.

Specifically, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,335 shares of company stock worth $1,470,393. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

F5 Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

