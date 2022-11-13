Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.08. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Blend Labs shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 22,393 shares.

BLND has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $27,261.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,518.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $27,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,518.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,495 shares of company stock valued at $379,028 in the last 90 days. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Blend Labs Stock Down 4.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

