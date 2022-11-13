Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.08. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Blend Labs shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 22,393 shares.

BLND has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $27,261.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,518.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $27,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,518.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,495 shares of company stock valued at $379,028 in the last 90 days. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

