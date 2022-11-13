FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $5.68. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. FIGS shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 178,080 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Stock Up 5.2 %

About FIGS

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

