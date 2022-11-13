Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Xometry traded as low as $40.27 and last traded at $40.84. Approximately 2,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 394,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XMTR. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $1,196,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,351.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $315,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 908,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,891,035.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $1,196,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,351.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,640 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of -0.14.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

