Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $42.56 and last traded at $42.82. Approximately 17,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 993,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,148,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $108,346,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,145,000 after acquiring an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

