Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $56.11 and last traded at $56.40. 45,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,123,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

Specifically, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $752,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,984 shares of company stock worth $5,446,643. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

