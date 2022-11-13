PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

