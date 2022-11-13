Baader Bank Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($37.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BC8 opened at €37.17 ($37.17) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €32.57 ($32.57) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($69.56). The company has a 50-day moving average of €36.89 and a 200 day moving average of €39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.