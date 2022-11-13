MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
MediaValet Stock Performance
Shares of MVP stock opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.50. The company has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a PE ratio of -19.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. MediaValet has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$3.24.
About MediaValet
