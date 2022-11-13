MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of MVP stock opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.50. The company has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a PE ratio of -19.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. MediaValet has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$3.24.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

