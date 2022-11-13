JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €24.50 Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($24.50) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENGI. Barclays set a €18.00 ($18.00) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($19.50) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.00) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.50 ($15.50) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Stock Performance

ENGI stock opened at €13.99 ($13.99) on Thursday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($12.16) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($15.16). The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.14.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.