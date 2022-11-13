Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Trading Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $73.98 and last traded at $74.09. 71,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,260,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.54.

Specifically, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,567,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,545,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

