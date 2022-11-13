UBS Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €15.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €15.50 ($15.50) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.00) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($18.00) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($19.50) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Engie Stock Performance

Engie stock opened at €13.99 ($13.99) on Thursday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($12.16) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($15.16). The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.14.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

