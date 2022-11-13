Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.20) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.50) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($8.90) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.60) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($9.70) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €7.64 ($7.64) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.19. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.17 ($5.17) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($9.51).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

