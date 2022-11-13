Pure Cycle (PCYO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of PCYO opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Pure Cycle has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $204.31 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.