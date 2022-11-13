Rockwell Medical (RMTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rockwell Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Rockwell Medical worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

